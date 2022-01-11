Empire Company Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Empire stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.45. 41,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.30. The firm has a market cap of C$10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$34.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

