Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. 363,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,654. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.