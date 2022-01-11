Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises about 3.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

NYSE:K traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.10. 25,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

