Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $259.50. 18,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,284. The stock has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $177.44 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

