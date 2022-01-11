Effect.AI (EFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00205492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00039496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00484044 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00075876 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.