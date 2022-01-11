Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 0.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.12. 11,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

