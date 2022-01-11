ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

