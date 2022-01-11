ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.36.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.08. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 85.94.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

