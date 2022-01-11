EasyFi (EZ) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00006740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005673 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.