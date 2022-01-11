EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $241.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.60.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $209.77 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.