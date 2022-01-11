Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DEA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 316,529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

