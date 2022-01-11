DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,546. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

