Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Duluth has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.