Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 147.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 209.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

DCO opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $551.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

