Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

DCT opened at $29.03 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.88 and a beta of -1.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

