DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.56

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 2833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,856,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $16,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

