Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

DOV stock opened at $179.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 18.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

