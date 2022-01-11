DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Up 5%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.54. 15,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,850,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 311.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 451,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 341,437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 510.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,208 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in DouYu International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DouYu International by 25.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 143,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

