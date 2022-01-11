Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Update

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 471,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of PLOW opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $891.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.89.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after buying an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 840,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.