Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Update

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 471,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of PLOW opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $891.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after buying an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 840,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

