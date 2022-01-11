DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:DBL opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

