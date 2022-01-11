Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.62

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 42596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

DIIBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.20.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $437.24 million for the quarter.

About Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.