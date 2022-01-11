Domtar (TSE:UFS) Trading 1% Higher

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$71.48 and last traded at C$71.48. 1,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 21,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.