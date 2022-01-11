DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,247 shares of company stock worth $12,634,903. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in DocuSign by 502.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 174,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,137. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $126.91 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -248.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.64.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

