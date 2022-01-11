Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 139,555 shares.The stock last traded at $53.93 and had previously closed at $51.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. CIBC dropped their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. upped their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -112.45.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

