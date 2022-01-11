DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISH is witnessing subscriber loss in the Pay-TV business, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, stiff competition and cord-cutting. However, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, partnership with the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, MATRIXX Software and Crown Castle for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul. Markedly, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost and Ting Mobile. Its efforts to shed unprofitable customers and make operational changes are expected to enhance profitability. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

DISH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,612. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 65.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

