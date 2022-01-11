Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,828 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Discover Financial Services worth $192,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Shares of DFS opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.74. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

