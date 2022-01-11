Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $45,000 in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,428,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 63,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,313.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:USHY opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.