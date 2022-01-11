Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.30

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and traded as low as $53.83. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 965,138 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.