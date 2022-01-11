Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $172.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $187.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $159.24 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.