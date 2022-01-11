Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Diageo by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average is $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

