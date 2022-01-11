Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.73) to GBX 4,770 ($64.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($58.37) to GBX 4,470 ($60.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,900 ($52.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,030 ($54.70).

DGE traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,805 ($51.65). 4,739,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a market cap of £88.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,903.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,656.64. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($59.24).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.38) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($11,209.80). Over the last three months, insiders bought 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

