Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($59.05) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,900 ($52.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($58.37) to GBX 4,470 ($60.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,030 ($54.70).

LON DGE traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,805 ($51.65). The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,903.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,656.64. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($59.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.38) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($11,209.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

