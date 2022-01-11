Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,924 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $424,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 87.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $19,760,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.