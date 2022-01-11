Devery One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,586.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Devery has a total market cap of $93,961.85 and approximately $4,586.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded 72.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

