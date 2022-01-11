Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.11 ($75.13).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €53.51 ($60.81) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.16 and its 200 day moving average is €56.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

