Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.61 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

