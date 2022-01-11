Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,464 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXP opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

