Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

SNV stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

