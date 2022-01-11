Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,016,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after buying an additional 1,040,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.