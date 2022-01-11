Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.