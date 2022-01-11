Deutsche Bank AG Buys 32,246 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Crocs were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.