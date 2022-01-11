DePay (DEPAY) Price Up 48.1% This Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $33,469.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.88 or 0.07528445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.84 or 1.00181747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

