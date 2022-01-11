Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

