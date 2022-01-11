Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €151.00 ($171.59) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €157.44 ($178.91).

DHER stock opened at €81.94 ($93.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of €106.50 and a 200-day moving average of €114.75. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

