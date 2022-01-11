DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.27. 34,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 65,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.