Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 85,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 10,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $56,036.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Data I/O alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.