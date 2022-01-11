Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Truist Securities upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

