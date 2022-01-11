DAO Maker (DAO) Market Cap Reaches $277.08 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00010481 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $277.08 million and $4.82 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00088056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.45 or 0.07269728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,835.65 or 0.99897899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003071 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,464 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,660 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

