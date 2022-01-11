Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $214,784,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,886. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $216.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

