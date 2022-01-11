Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,224,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $14,737,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $3,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 283,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,958 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

